Touchline's hit making waves

With pressure to impress at his record label Muthaland Entertainment, which has produced the likes of multi-platinum award-winning artists Nathi Mankayi, Vusi Nova, Pitch Black Afro and Zola, rising star Touchline says he is not moved.

Touchline, whose real name is Thabo Mahlwele, 26, and who is originally from Tembisa, says he is not fazed by the pressure to outdo those who came before him as he knows his abilities and unique trade.

"The only pressure is from me and my family because that is my only focus. I don't really bother myself with any artists that have come before me or even any artist that is currently shining. I have my own time that is coming. I have my own hard work and determination that will get me where I want to go," he said.

Touchline - who also describes himself as a dancer and aspiring television presenter - says his biggest challenge while trying to persuade his family that he wanted to do music was the financial problems that come with the territory for an upcoming artist.

"They have always known that I have been an entertainer from a young age and, yes, I used to get good grades [at school] but they know that I have always loved dancing, acting and modelling from a young age.

"I found music a little later ... [and] my parents are supportive of my dream," he says.

Touchline released his first single Ung'Phethe Kahle last month but has already been performing with big names. He is billed to perform in Soweto alongside Riky Rick, OKMalumkoolkat and Ntando Duma tonight.

"My single is out and it gets a lot of love every time I perform."

He says his album is set for release later this year.