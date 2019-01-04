KZN's matric pass rate up - but still not fit for the king

The KwaZulu-Natal education department fell short of the 100% pass rate demanded by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in honour of his 70th birthday celebration. Instead‚ the province achieved a 76.2% overall matric pass rate for 2018.

Last year’s pass rate was a 3.3 percentage point increase from 2017 — but provincial education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana was very pleased with the outcome‚ although he has promised that the department will work hard to improve the results this year.

A total of 116‚152 full-time candidates and 13‚103 adult basic education and training candidates wrote their final matric exams last year — the highest number from any other province in the country.

“We’re happy to announce that for the third time in a row we have successfully increased the provincial pass rate. Our overall pass percentage for 2018 stands at 76.2% which is a 3.3 percentage point increase from the results of 2017‚” said Dlungwana during the release of the 2018 national senior certificate results at Durban’s International Convention Centre on Friday.