Residents of a Limpopo community are being hailed by the police after they bravely swam towards a policeman stranded in flood waters‚ rescuing him just before the van was swept away.

The 51-year-old police sergeant‚ attached to the Senwabarwana police station‚ was trapped in floodwaters along the Machaba-Avon Marobjana road at ga-Kgoshi Maleboho this week‚ the police said in a statement.

He was part of a team responding to a call about robberies in progress at two schools at Machaba village.