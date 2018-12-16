Thugs stone, petrol bomb Metro police in Coronationville

Officers in a lone Johannesburg Metro Police Department vehicle came under siege overnight after being called out to a noise complaint in Coronationville.

Twenty-three people have been arrested for the ensuing mayhem, said Michael Sun, a member of the mayoral committee responsible for public safety.

Sun tweeted photographs of the damaged vehicle, commenting: "Luckily it didn't catch fire" after the petrol-bomb was thrown. The front and rear windscreens were damaged after bricks were thrown at the vehicle.

Initially, Sun said, "15 thugs arrested" but later updated this to say 20 men and three women had been arrested.

"We will not tolerate attacks on our JMPD officers," said Sun, adding the suspects would face the full might of the law.

Metro police chief David Tembe commented via his Twitter handle: "We will not be intimidated by hooligans! Everyone's rights must be respected and lawlessness will not be tolerated in the City of Johannesburg."