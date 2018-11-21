A police constable stationed in Douglasdale in Johannesburg was arrested for corruption‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the officer was arrested during a joint operation with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday.

It was alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe of R3‚000 from a taxi owner‚ who reported the matter to the JMPD.