Policeman charged with corruption after taxi owner refuses to pay 'bribe'
A police constable stationed in Douglasdale in Johannesburg was arrested for corruption‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the officer was arrested during a joint operation with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday.
It was alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe of R3‚000 from a taxi owner‚ who reported the matter to the JMPD.
In exchange for the bribe‚ the constable allegedly said he would not impound the taxi or arrest the driver for parking on the street.
"An entrapment operation was arranged in line with the relevant prescripts. During the operation‚ a constable was arrested for corruption and possession of unlicensed ammunition."
His accomplice‚ a police sergeant‚ managed to evade arrest and will be charged with escaping from custody.
The constable is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of corruption.