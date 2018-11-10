Cash-in-transit van bombed in Katlehong

At least one JMPD officer was injured after a cash-in-transit van was bombed in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing a booming sound soon after 7am on Saturday before a shootout between the robbery suspects and the police ensued when the cops tried to intervene.

The suspects, who were travelling in two bakkies, according to bystanders, confronted the Fidelity Security Group cash-in-transit van near the township's Baptist Church in Tshongweni section, damaging it.