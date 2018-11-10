South Africa

Cash-in-transit van bombed in Katlehong

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo - 10 November 2018 - 16:46
One JMPD officer was injured when a group of men bombed a cash in transit van in Katlehong on Saturday.
At least one JMPD officer was injured after a cash-in-transit van was bombed in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing a booming sound soon after 7am on Saturday before a shootout between the robbery suspects and the police ensued when the cops tried to intervene.

The suspects, who were travelling in two bakkies, according to bystanders, confronted the Fidelity Security Group cash-in-transit van near the township's Baptist Church in Tshongweni section, damaging it.

Katlehong police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the robbers had fled the scene when the police arrived.

“No arrests have been made and the matter is still under investigation,” he said.

He said no one was killed during the shooting between the police and the robbers, but one JMPD officer was injured and had to be rushed to the nearest hospital.

A witness said the suspects made off with cash after bombing the cash-in-transit van.

