JMPD to probe Global Citizen Festival chaos‚ victims asked to come forward

"After 58 heads of state and celebrities were safely escorted from the concert‚ helpless festivalgoers stranded in gridlocked traffic faced brazen attacks by criminals who lurked like wolves with no police in sight‚" the newspaper reported.

"We want to express our deepest regrets to those affected and call on the victims to come forward so that investigations can commence. It is the safety of those we serve that is the most important‚” said Sun.

Hours after the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert attendees took to Twitter to tell their horror stories‚ with some explaining how they were mugged at gunpoint outside the stadium‚ with no police in sight.

Sun said the JMPD would continue to engage with the SA police to follow up on any further reports and the progress of investigations into the attacks.

Metro police arrested seven suspects at the stadium on common robbery charges and the assault of a police officer‚ among other offences. The suspects appeared in court on Thursday last week.

The department said the SAPS have confirmed 50 reports of criminal incidents relating to the event.

Sun said his department was deeply saddened by the attacks on concertgoers.