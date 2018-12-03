‘Citizens are under attack’ - Gauteng premier after Global Citizen Festival

Gauteng premier David Makhura wants the police and the Johannesburg metro police to investigate what happened after the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg on Sunday and to deliver a report.

Makhura said he was “disturbed by criminality” after the festival at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

“Criminals have become too emboldened. Citizens are really under attack. We need a popular front to combat crime in our beautiful province,” said Makhura.

“Undeniably, police visibility post the festival is one of the key areas of concern as expressed by a number of people.”