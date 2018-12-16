‘I forgive those who did this terrible deed’ – Brother of murdered Bonnievale farmer

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple on a farm in Bonnievale in the Langeberg area of the Western Cape, who were in their 70s.

Western Cape police said on Sunday: “Local detectives worked around the clock and arrested a 33-year-old male.”

On Friday, Bonnievale police were alerted to an abandoned vehicle along a dirt road. On further investigation, they went to the Sandfontein farm where they discovered the bodies of the elderly couple.

After originally saying they had been shot, the SAPS said on Sunday: "It is believed the victims were hacked with a sharp object."