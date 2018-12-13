Screaming newborn baby hidden under tomatoes in woman's bag

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) arrested a woman after she was found with a newborn baby hidden in a carrier bag in the city.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said community members alerted officers to the screams of the baby in the woman's bag on Wednesday evening.

Minnaar said the baby was found hidden underneath a packet of tomatoes and onions.

He said the baby still had its umbilical cord attached.