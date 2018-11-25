A suspect will appear in court on Monday for allegedly trying to solicit a R6‚000 bribe from a Johannesburg resident whom he allegedly offered to assist to have her municipal arrears written off.

The suspect‚ who will be charged for fraud and extortion‚ was arrested in a sting operation on Friday after the woman‚ a resident of La Rochelle in the south of Johannesburg‚ contacted the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS)‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said.

He said the woman’s account was in arrears and that she had approached the city’s revenue department to make payment arrangements.

While she was busy trying to sort out her account‚ the suspect had approached her and offered to assist in having the arrears on the account written off.