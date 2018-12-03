Seven arrested for Global Citizen Festival crime spree

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested seven people following a crime spree after the Global Citizen Festival in Soweto on Sunday.

Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun said the seven were arrested for robbery, assault and others crimes.

“Many of the incidences reported on social media pointed to a gang of thugs attacking and robbing concert-goers at or near the Sasol garage, which is about 1.4km away from the FNB Stadium.

“We have learned that only one incident was formally reported, which goes in stark contrast to the many reports surfacing all over media," said Sun.