Cyril Ramaphosa defends decision to keep Bathabile Dlamini in cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his decision to keep minister in the presidency responsible for women Bathabile Dlamini was not made in "bad faith or under duress".

Ramaphosa defended his decision not to show Dlamini the door despite widespread public sentiment that she should be fired‚ in papers filed to the North Gauteng High Court on Friday.

The president argued that the findings of the Constitutional Court and the inquiry by judge Bernard Ngoepe did "not disqualify her from continued membership in the cabinet".

"That being the case‚ it is my political judgment that she should remain in cabinet‚" Ramaphosa said in an affidavit responding to an application by the DA that seeks to compel him to fire her.

His affidavit comes a day after he said in an interview on talk radio 702 that Dlamini was doing "a fantastic job".

The minister is under active investigation by the Hawks for perjury after a recommendation by the Constitutional Court that the director of public prosecutions should consider whether she lied under oath and should be prosecuted for perjury.