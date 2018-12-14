'I answered honestly' on Bosasa: Ramaphosa

“Earlier information had come forward which my son shared with me about an affidavit drafted. I asked him‚ 'Do you do business with this company?' He said yes. For me that was the beginning and the end of it… When Maimane raised it‚ I gave an answer. I said he has a contract with this company‚” Ramaphosa said in his interview.

“As it turned out‚ the contract also referred to a donation that had been given. As it turns out‚ the amount was paid to an attorney’s trust and that attorney’s trust was being used by the campaign team. I had no knowledge whatsoever of that trust and the amount that went in there. I answered the question honestly.”

Ramaphosa said there was no truth in claims of a corrupt relationship between him and Bosasa.

“It was not paid to me; it was not paid to my trust or to my family trust. People are trying to peddle that there is corruption. There is no truth in all that.

"They [his presidential campaign team] have decided that they are going to do an examination of the entire list of people who donated. They are yet to give me the report. In my own heart of hearts ... there has been no corruption on my part‚” Ramaphosa said.

“As soon as I realised what the real truth was‚ I wrote to parliament and said I gave incorrect information. That is not the behaviour of a liar.”

