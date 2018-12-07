South Africa

Visitor to parliament trapped in revolving door as load-shedding bites

By Andisiwe Makinana - 07 December 2018 - 16:23

A visitor to parliament got stuck in an automatic revolving door on Friday, apparently due to load-shedding.

The man was freed around 10.20am after technicians unscrewed the doors.

The man, who held a visitor's day pass, told SowetanLIVE he had been stuck for about 15-20 minutes. He was whisked away by parliamentary staff before he could answer more questions about his ordeal.

Onlookers, however, claimed he had been there for longer, possibly more than half an hour. SowetanLIVE witnessed a parliamentary staffer handing him bottled water through an opening about five minutes before he was freed.

Parliament was plunged into darkness for the second time in three days on Friday due to scheduled power cuts.

