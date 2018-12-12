May vows to fight leadership challenge

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would fight a leadership challenge launched by lawmakers in her Conservative Party who are angry at her plans for Brexit.

Below is the statement she delivered outside her residence in Downing Street on Wednesday: Sir Graham Brady has confirmed that he has received 48 letters from Conservative MPs so there will now be a vote of confidence in my leadership of the Conservative party.

I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got. I have been a member of the Conservative party for over 40 years. I have served it as an activist, councillor, MP, shadow minister, home secretary and now as prime minister. I stood to be leader because I believe in the Conservative vision for a better future. A thriving economy, with nowhere and nobody left behind. A stronger society, where everyone can make the most of their talents.

Always serving the national interest. And at this crucial moment in our history, that means securing a Brexit deal that delivers on the result of the EU referendum. Taking back control of our borders, laws and money — but protecting jobs, our security and our precious Union as we do so.