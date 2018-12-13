ANC picked 'best among us' for 2019, says Gauteng No 2 Panyaza Lesufi

African National Congress Gauteng chairperson and premier David Makhura says no one with a cloud over their head will be allowed on the ANC's candidates' lists for parliament and the provincial legislature until they go to the party’s integrity committee to clear their names.

On Wednesday evening, more than 700 delegates unanimously agreed to draft lists of ANC members to serve in the Gauteng legislature and National Assembly.

Makhura said the unanimous vote by hand showed the "political maturity" of ANC delegates whose focus was retaining the ANC majority in the 2019 elections.

"Any person who faces a question mark will face the integrity committee," he said.