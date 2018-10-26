Sean Shadzkelowitz‚ a claims specialist manager at Discovery Life‚ told the court that Valentine was a former employee at the company. As an employee‚ he was entitled to a benefit known as the risk group cover.

"When you resign‚ you leave the scheme‚ but you take it on a personal capacity‚" he said.

He said Valentine chose to continue with the scheme when he resigned in July 2015. In August‚ the company extended Valentine's policy.

"We received a premium on the collection date. However‚ October‚ November and December debit orders failed‚” Shadzkelowitz said.

He said the company received a payment of R1‚750 from Cecilia Steyn's Capitec account just before the policy lapsed.

"The payment was directed at bringing the policy up to date."

The court heard that Cecilia submitted a death claim at Discovery Life as the beneficiary.

In the form‚ she stated that Valentine had died on December 16 2015 in an accident and that the car was burnt.

"The beneficiary furnished us with her banking details for payment of the proceeds of the claim‚" Shadzkelowitz said.

As is company procedure‚ Cecilia had to submit a death certificate from the department of home affairs to prove Valentine's death‚ Shadzkelowitz said.