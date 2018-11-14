'I put my oiled hands between her thighs to prevent demons raping her'

An obsession with satanism by followers of two fringe religious organisations on the West Rand is taking centre stage in the Krugersdorp murder trial in the South Gauteng High Court.

The current state witness, Ria Grunewald, was a leader of the Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) group and had a close relationship with prime suspect Cecilia Steyn, a wife and mother of two - until they had a falling out.

Steyn broke away from OTC to form the Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) group. The state's case is that she roped neighbours and friends into the group, who then allegedly murdered 11 people between 2012 and 2016 in a dual quest, first for revenge and then for cash.

On Wednesday, Grunewald testified that she had treated Steyn like a daughter and had tried to help the troubled woman.

The two were then part of the OTC group. Grunewald taught Bible courses titled "Know your enemy", and "Know your saviour". She said she hardly ever went to her own place and spent little time with her children because she was taking care of Steyn.