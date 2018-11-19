North West health workers shut down offices after Lekalakala's reinstatement

Health workers in North West on Monday kicked their colleagues out of the government building as they protested the reinstatement of head of department Dr Thabo Lekalakala. This unfolded after Lekalakala, who had been placed on special leave, arrived at the offices to resume his work.

Moroesi Mogotsi, a representative of the workers, said they will only go back to work once Lekalakala has been fired. The public health and social development sectoral bargaining council issued an arbitration verdict on November 8 ordering the provincial health department to reinstate Lekalakala.

He was suspended in April and later forced to take a special leave after he was accused of benefiting from the Gupta-linked Mediosa company.