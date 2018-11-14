Zondo inquiry: GCIS broke procurement rules before I arrived, says Manyi

In her affidavit, Williams said Manyi arrived at GCIS and instituted a number of changes, including dissolving the bid adjudication committee of which she was chairperson.

Manyi, however, said he found serious procurement irregularities when he arrived.

“I did make some very dramatic changes. One of the things I spearheaded in changing was a vision statement… I found a situation at GCIS where there was a typical government culture of not delivering quickly.

“I didn’t go there with any agenda. The issue that came about was then the realisation that something has gone horribly wrong in the procurement space where there was an irregular appointment of a particular service provider. That cost government just under R7m,” Manyi said.