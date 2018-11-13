Former president Jacob Zuma instructed her that a process to replace then Eskom boss Jacob Maroga must grind to a halt‚ former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan said on Tuesday.

Hogan‚ who served as minister in 2009 when Maroga was CEO at the parastatal‚ was testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Hogan said she had a four-and-a-half-hour meeting with Maroga on November 4 that year‚ during which Maroga was insistent that she intervene in a dispute between himself and Eskom’s board.

Maroga‚ whose contract was due to expire in 2012‚ accused the board of conspiring to illegally fire him under the veil of voluntary resignation.