Barbara Hogan: ANC structures were making SOE appointments

But Hogan said she had started questioning the role of this committee.

“I sincerely wonder if the deployment committee plays a useful role now. It is a handful of people. If you see the number of appointments that go to cabinet every time‚ it is a huge number of people. For a handful of people to simply say this is their preferred candidate - on what basis? What transparency is there?"

She said the risk was that if the deployment committee was captured by a certain faction in the ANC that could have a fundamental impact on government.

“We have to protect government from undue influence‚” Hogan said.

“It became apparent during my time… that even the national working committee [of the ANC] thought it was their right to instruct the minister who should be appointed or not appointed. That is abuse of power and that is usurping executive authority‚” Hogan said.

She added that there seemed to be no clarity on the deployment committee which was supposed to deal with who gets appointed to certain positions in state institutions.