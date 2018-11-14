Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane arrived unexpectedly at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his legal team‚ Zuma's son is expected to “seek clarity” from the commission on the postponement of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’s cross-examination.

His lawyers had successfully applied for the right to cross-examine Jonas about his testimony that a Gupta brother had tried to bribe and threaten him into taking over the post of finance minister from Nhlanhla Nene.

Duduzane Zuma maintains this is a lie‚ and has stated that it was in fact himself and arms deal advisor Fana Hlongwane who met with Jonas over rumours that Hlongwane was trying to blackmail him.

Zuma jr has agreed to testify to the state capture inquiry about these claims‚ as has Hlongwane.