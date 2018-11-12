The minister of public enterprises is not supposed to run state-owned companies‚ but rather provide oversight as a shareholder‚ Barbara Hogan said as she started her testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday morning.

"The minister is a shareholder and performs her functions as a shareholder on behalf of government. That is the executive authority assigned to the minister of public enterprises. It is to exercise her authority as the shareholder‚" she told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ who is chairing the commission in Johannesburg.

"As we all know‚ the shareholder does not run a company‚ nor does the shareholder interfere in its management. The shareholder has certain prescribed rights conferred by the Public Finance Management Act‚ the Companies Act and codes of conduct by the King reports‚" said Hogan.