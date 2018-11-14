The trick is not to bow to pressure, says candidate for top NPA job

Former Transnet general manager Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma has listed what he believes makes him the perfect candidate to become the next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Interviewed by a panel in Pretoria on Wednesday, Mapoma said one of the first things that made him an ideal candidate was his passion for law.

“I am good with stakeholder management - in this case, the other partners in the [security] cluster,” he said, adding that he was also good at managing pressure.

That pressure, he said, could come from everywhere - from society to the presidency.