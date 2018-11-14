South Africa

WATCH | Mzwanele Manyi takes the stand at state capture inquiry

By Staff reporter - 14 November 2018 - 16:37
Former owner of Afro Worldview, Mzwanele Manyi speakin on the phone at the state capture commission on Wednesday.Picture:
Image: Masi Losi

Former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi starts his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Manyi’s name came up in the evidence of former government spokesman Themba Maseko in August. Maseko testified that he was removed from his position in 2011 after refusing to accede to demands from the Gupta brothers to direct government advertisement spending to their media companies.

Manyi was then announced as the new head.

Earlier in the day, former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan finished her testimony by saying the government has to find a way to manage the relationship between the president and cabinet, and how they interact with state-owned companies.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Throughout her testimony, Hogan detailed how former president Jacob Zuma constantly interfered in the running of state-owned companies. 

On Wednesday, Hogan also said she and her late husband, Ahmed Kathrada, had not known that a trip to India may have been indirectly sponsored by the Gupta family.

