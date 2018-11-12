Five financial tips to keep your start-up afloat

Charmaine Mogari is a busy working mother who could hardly find the time to feed her family healthy meals. Mogari’s dilemma made her realise that there was unchartered territory in the produce market, a business venture she had not taken seriously until she drove past a fruit market.

Realising how affordable fruit could be compared to the misconception that it is expensive, she was inspired her to create a space for other busy parents to purchase affordable produce.

And that is how Mbewu was born. The ecommerce store delivers fresh and healthy produce to its customers at the click of a mouse.

“Mbewu was born from the idea to make produce more affordable and convenient to people like me – busy working moms who hardly ever have the time to go shopping,” says Mogari.

Mbewu seeks to offer a personal shopper experience with a next day delivery service. A great convenience she can relate to as the mother of a 15-month old who has been keeping her on her toes. But that is not the only baby on her hands.

“As a small start-up I have to handle everything myself – running the business, marketing, even doing the shopping and deliveries. Sometimes I’m at the market at 5am shopping to fulfill the day’s orders, and then at my job at 9am,” says Mogari.

Mogari hopes that Mbewu can take hyper convenience to unchartered heights. One of the many ways she plans to do this is by introducing specialised menus based on each shopper’s cart.