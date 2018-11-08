Wife burns 'cheating' man's private parts.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly doused her husband with boiling water after she accused him of cheating.

Ishmael Radebe, 48, suffered third-degree burns on his genitals after his wife allegedly poured boiling water over him while he was sleeping in their home in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, two weeks ago.

Radebe was hospitalised after the attack.

Police spokesperson captain Justice Ramaube told Sowetan that Radebe opened a case and his wife was immediately arrested at their home.

"He was so badly burnt that his private parts had shrunk and the skin around his genitals was peeling off.

"We have opened an attempted murder case after getting a medical report on the man's condition in hospital."