Little girl recognises her 'rapist' a year later

More than a year after she was sexually assaulted, a seven-year-old girl pointed out her alleged abuser while walking to church with her mother.

The little girl from Mayfield in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, was only six years old when a 44- year-old man, now in police custody for sexual assault, allegedly abused her.

She had allegedly also told her father about her ordeal a week earlier when she spotted the man for the first time but no action was taken.

According to police, the girl spotted the alleged abuser for the second time while walking to church with her mother and opened up about how he had called her while playing with her friend and sexually assaulted her in a toilet.

The girl's 43-year-old mother told Sowetan how her daughter froze upon seeing the man she referred to as "mkhulu" (grandfather) before she told her of the sexual assault.

"She said 'mummy, that man with a purple cap raped me'," the devastated mother said.

"I stopped and asked her what is rape. She replied and said 'rape is when a man forces a little girl to undress, opens his zipper and puts his thing on you'."

The mother said she then realised that the man was a relative of her daughter's friend.