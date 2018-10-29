Online date ends in horror gang rape

Online dating has ended in horror for a KwaZulu-Natal woman who was gang-raped for two days by a man she met on social media - and his friends.

The 28-year-old rape victim from Zondela in Ulundi said she was lured to Johannesburg by the stranger she met on Facebook in January.

Two weeks ago the man allegedly sent the woman bus fare to visit him at an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni.

The woman told her younger sister back home of where she was going.

She arrived on October 19 and met the man at the Vosloorus taxi rank. The stranger later took her to an informal settlement in Mayfield where she was gang-raped.

The woman has been taken to a place of safety while police track her alleged rapists.

She told Sowetan that on arrival at the place, she realised that the house looked abandoned. She told police she had no idea where she was.

"On our way, he bought me KFC. [At the house] we sat and spoke for a while and had sex. He left for work the next day and did not return," she said.

The woman said she was later that day attacked by another man who dragged her to the bedroom before raping her.