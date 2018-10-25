Man accused of kidnapping and poisoning girlfriend

A 20-year-old Katlehong, Ekurhuleni man was arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping after he allegedly locked his girlfriend in his house last weekend and poisoning her.

Police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe said that neighbours had raised the alarm with officers who were patrolling in Ramokonopi section.

He said they had to force their way into the locked house to rescue 20-year-old Palesa Matolweni, who was found collapsed in the man’s bedroom.

She was rushed to hospital.

Ndobe said police suspected that he also drank the poison because after he was arrested he complained of a stomach ache and was rushed to a clinic, where he was treated.

“We also noticed a two litre bottle with sorghum beer, allegedly with poison inside," Ndobe said.

Matolweni’s mother Ntombizandile said: “I was worried sick when she did not come home to Orange Farm because we had been looking for her the whole weekend because we had planned a cleansing ceremony for her because she had just had a miscarriage."