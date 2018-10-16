Tavern murder accused to apply for bail.

Murder accused Flugencio Bila is expected to appear at the Benoni magistrate's court today to make a formal bail application.

Bila from Mogoba near Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, is accused of killing 24-year-old Wayne Mabaso at a local tavern last month.

He has since confessed to the police to stabbing the deceased three times on the upper body, alleging that Mabaso and his gang members bullied him and beat him while he was out drinking with his friends.

Mabaso, who had been released from prison three months earlier, died on the scene from severe bleeding.

Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed that after the attack Bila was left fighting for his life in hospital when Mabaso's gang members allegedly stoned him and beat him to a pulp in retaliation for the murder of their member.

"We arrived just in time and rescued him,while one of the gang members had just been witnessed by community members trying to cut off his legs with an axe to teach him a lesson. He has since been recovering," said Ramaube.

Bila will be making his fourth appearance after the court earlier postponed his matter to allow for the verification of his documents.