Fruit of vine grows into own brand

Mokgobo Nakeng has moved from having a fascination with rotten grapes to owning a successful mobile bar and wine business.

Nakeng, 28, has found her groove in wine making, corporate branding and trading.

Her grandmother had a grapevine at home.

Nakeng said she was fascinated by the smell of rotten grapes and pineapples while growing up.

"Every time I passed by, the grapes gave a strong smell and I would enjoy the aroma," said Nakeng.

She said she also loved wine and started playing around with different ingredients, making recipes and cocktail blends.

"I mixed fruits and dry red wine to make different tastes and barrelled fruits and stored them to find different smells."

Her business took off after she completed her bachelor's degree in science at the University of Limpopo three years ago.

"I figured working for someone else would be a delay into my dream of running my own business, so I met up with an old friend who is now my business partner, Pule Malahlela."

Nakeng, who grew up in Moletjie Kanana in Limpopo, went to boarding school

for her primary and secondary education.