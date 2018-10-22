Taxi driver gets 15 years for stoning his alleged robber to death.

A taxi driver was sentenced to 15 years for murder after taking the law into his own hands.

According to police, Peter Mudau confessed to killing Themba Ndlela in August last year after he alleged that Ndlela had robbed him of money and two cellphones. Police spokesperson Xoli Mbhele said Mudau stoned Ndlela to death at the corner Bree and Fraser street in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mbhele said police had a difficult time calming Mudau when they arrived on the scene. “He continued to assault the deceased with bricks even when the police had instructed him to stop,” said Mbhele.