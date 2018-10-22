South Africa

Taxi driver gets 15 years for stoning his alleged robber to death

By Promise Marupeng - 22 October 2018 - 12:46
Image: 123rf/ Allan Swart

A taxi driver was sentenced to 15 years for murder after taking the law into his own hands.

According to police, Peter Mudau confessed to killing Themba Ndlela in August last year after he alleged that Ndlela had robbed him of money and two cellphones. Police spokesperson Xoli Mbhele said Mudau stoned Ndlela to death at the corner Bree and Fraser street in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mbhele said police had a difficult time calming Mudau when they arrived on the scene.  “He continued to assault the deceased with bricks even when the police had instructed him to stop,” said Mbhele.

He  said Ndlela sustained severe injuries to his head and was later declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Mudau was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on Friday at the Johannesburg regional court. He was also found unfit to carry a firearm.

“We appeal to the public to refrain from taking the law into their hands and we hope this sentence will scare offenders from committing such crimes,” said Mbhele.

