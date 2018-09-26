A 20-year-old man accused of raping a child inside the toilets of a popular Pretoria eatery remains is being kept in police custody‚ the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday.

The incident‚ which reportedly took pace at the Dros restaurant in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ on Saturday‚ was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl‚ reportedly six years old‚ was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He then followed her into the bathrooms‚ Rekord East reported.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the man‚ who cannot be named‚ had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ where the case was postponed for further investigation. He will appear again on October 2.

Gender-based violence organisation Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) had called for the man to be denied bail.

“We are outraged and disgusted‚ but outrage alone is not effective. The criminal justice system needs to adopt a zero tolerance against such incidents. It needs to be for victims‚” said operations director Vincentia Dlamini.

Dlamini said the organisation would push for the man not to get bail because the child was going to suffer life-long effects.