Magistrate finds that murder of Noxolo Xakeka was not a hate crime

Bongile Joni pleaded guilty on Thursday in the Strand Magistrate’s Regional Court to the murder of Noxolo Xakeka. Magistrate Franselien Mouton sentenced him to an effective eight years in prison.

The murder took place on 1 January. Joni gave his version of events to the court on Thursday: “I unlawfully murdered the deceased by stabbing her with a knife”. He described how he intervened in a fight between his brother and another group of people at a local shebeen. Joni said that this intervention led to him getting beaten and cut in the neck by Xakeka with a broken bottle.

Joni said that when he went back to the shebeen after running away‚ he accosted Xakeka and asked her why she stabbed him. When she didn’t reply‚ Joni then stabbed her twice‚ in her neck and chest. “I was mad she didn’t seem sorry for what she did.”

Both Joni and Xakeka went to the same hospital‚ where Xakeka died from the stab wounds.

Joni appeared in court three days later and was let off with a warning while a trial was set.