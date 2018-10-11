Culture of silence fomenting gender-based violence

Reporting on gender-based violence is often heart wrenching for reporters confronted with the harsh reality of an horrific crime.

There is also the very delicate issue of what information can and should be shared.

The balance between telling a story and protecting victims from further harm is often complicated.

While rights to free speech and free media are enshrined in the constitution, provision is also made for a balance between these media rights on the one hand and the right to dignity on the other.

The department of communications recently hosted a panel discussion on gender-based violence and media ethics.

The discussions were robust and reaffirmed the need for a united front to tackle the scourge.

Gender-based violence is often shockingly intimate and happens in our homes or places of work. It strips victims of their humanity and continues to tear at the fabric of society.

We simply cannot continue to tolerate living in a society where women and children fear for their safety.