South Africa

Pandor moves to confront violent campus incidents

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 18 September 2018 - 15:09
Higher Education minister Naledi Pandor.
Image: ALON SKUY

To confront the scourge of violence at higher institutions of learning and training, minister Naledi Pandor plans to urgently meet with Council on Higher Education and Universities South Africa.

The move by Pandor follows reports of violent incidents that include the deaths of students at University of Zululand and University of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. 

Pandor said the role of alcohol and other substances in such events should be investigated, urging for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and improved security at campus functions and university residences.  

“I call on vice-chancellors to prioritise their institutional protocols on student safety and I intend to meet with them as soon as possible to develop a sector approach to confront this scourge,” Pandor said.

The minister further directed her department to expedite the finalisation of the draft policy and strategy on gender-based violence in the post-school education and training sector, noting that this will assist institutions of higher education and training to be proactive in dealing with campus and residence violence.

