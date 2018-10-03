About 300 people from towns around the Western Cape marched in Cape Town on Wednesday demanding more police to curb gang violence in their areas.

The marchers‚ organised under the banner of the Western Cape United Safety Front‚ came from Ocean View‚ Elsies River‚ Manenberg and Lavender Hill‚ and from towns further away‚ including George‚ Worcester and Malmesbury.

They handed over a memorandum at Parliament and the provincial legislature.

Lucinda Evans from Lavender Hill‚ who is a member of Philisa Abafazi organisation which offers support to victims of gender-based violence‚ addressed the crowd. She called for an increase in police officers in the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

She said people were “sick and tired” of campaigns against violence where national and provincial government “bring food and that’s it”.

She demanded meetings with government “in the next 14 days” and asked what the department of women in the presidency was doing when children‚ disabled women and lesbians were “under siege”.