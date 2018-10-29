Malema made Floyd speak on VBS saga

EFF leader Julius Malema forced his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, to speak in parliament about the VBS Mutual Bank heist saga despite the latter being hesitant to do so.

Malema made the revelation in Qhugqwala village in King William's Town over the weekend, the Daily Dispatch reported. He was speaking at the funeral of EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu's mother, Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu, who died aged 86.

"They said our deputy president got R10m of VBS and we said he did not get the money. Then they said there was a debate in parliament about VBS, I said to the deputy president, 'I am in Rwanda, you are going to speak there'.

"[He said] 'No, president. Do you think it's strategic?'

"'I said: 'They want you to keep quiet, they want to sweep you into a silent corner and make you feel ashamed of yourself because they know that which they say about you is not true.'

"'You focus on the appointment with the future, no amount of distraction should distract you. If you fail, if you feel weak, look at Ma Mpofu. When her child was in and out of prison so many things were said about her'," Malema told hundreds of mourners.

Shivambu's brother, Brian Shivambu, was found to have received R16.1m from the looted VBS Mutual Bank. Of that amount, R10m allegedly went to the EFF heavyweight.

Malema thanked Mpofu's mother "for having allowed him to participate in the revolution".

"We want to thank her for not deciding to convince him to get out of the revolution because many parents would have done so, particularly if you have this bright young person who you look up to to take you out of poverty," Malema said. - DispatchLIVE