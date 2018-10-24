Floyd Shivambu told to 'pay back the money'

Chaos returned to the National Assembly yesterday as ANC MPs shouted "pay back the money" during a debate on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which the governing party and other opposition parties united in attacking the EFF.

In a sitting that mirrored former president Jacob Zuma years in which MPs got accustomed to trading insults, the party of Julius Malema - in particular its deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu - came under attack over revelations that Shivambu's younger brother, Brian, had received R16m from the R1.9bn that was looted from VBS.

There were allegations that R10m of the money received by Brian was transferred to his MP elder brother but Shivambu and Malema have denied this.

At the conclusion of his speech during the debate, ANC MPs shouted that Shivambu should "pay back the money".

During a debate on "The Great Bank Heist", in reference to the report on the looting of VBS, MP after MP had a go at Shivambu and the EFF, saying the EFF chief whip had used his younger brother to plunder taxpayers' money in the same way Zuma had done with his son Duduzane.