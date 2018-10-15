Man arrested in connection with Westbury killing.

A man allegedly linked to murder of Westbury mother Heather Petersen‚ and the shooting of her niece‚ has been arrested.

Police officers following up on information arrested the man at a house in Krugersdorp on Sunday afternoon.

Petersen was shot dead last month when she and her niece were caught the crossfire between rival gangsters while they were walking home.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the arrest was made while officers were carrying out an intelligence-driven operation.

He said the 32-year-old man had been arrested at a Krugersdorp house after police received information from Westbury community members about his whereabouts.

“The suspect is due to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court soon.”