The marginalisation of coloured people in South Africa must stop.

This is the sentiment expressed by residents of Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg‚ who took to the Golden Highway in protest on Friday‚ barricading the road and burning tyres to express their anger and frustration.

One resident‚ Jerome Lottering‚ said‚ “Coloured people are tired of what is going on in the new South Africa. We can see how black communities are developing‚ but in our communities nothing happens‚ and we must just be content and accept how this government is leaving us behind.

“Enough is enough now.

“Government must come to the party and sit and talk to us. We’ve had it.”

Friday’s protest was part of a series of planned demonstrations under the banner of “Total Shutdown” across various coloured communities. The protest action was sparked by the killing of a woman in an alleged gang shooting in Westbury last week.