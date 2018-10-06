Hillbrow residents take on drug dealers and cops

Obed Marubini of the Hillbrow Inner City community said they were protesting over drug dealers in the area.

“We are trying to push the drug dealers off the street. We report them to the police but they do nothing.

“The cops take bribes from these dealers. We are now protecting our community. We are taking the initiative to stop these dealers who are killing our kids.

“We are going street by street. We are going to the buildings and streets and chasing these drug dealers out.”

