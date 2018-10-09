Coloured community marches to JSE, demanding economic inclusion

Civil society representing the coloured community says its campaign to raise awareness of their neglect in government and business will grow from strength to strength.

On Tuesday, a group of about 20 representatives marched to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton, demanding that the entity ensures that coloureds benefit from economic activity and ownership of the stocks.

In a letter submitted to the JSE, the Gauteng Shutdown Coordinating Committee demanded to know how many coloureds benefited from the JSE's social responsibility programmes. The committee also demanded to know how many people from the coloured community are represented at various levels at the JSE.