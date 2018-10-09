Coloured community marches to JSE, demanding economic inclusion
Civil society representing the coloured community says its campaign to raise awareness of their neglect in government and business will grow from strength to strength.
On Tuesday, a group of about 20 representatives marched to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton, demanding that the entity ensures that coloureds benefit from economic activity and ownership of the stocks.
In a letter submitted to the JSE, the Gauteng Shutdown Coordinating Committee demanded to know how many coloureds benefited from the JSE's social responsibility programmes. The committee also demanded to know how many people from the coloured community are represented at various levels at the JSE.
"We are the first nation people, not only of South Africa but of the world. It is very disturbing to know that you've fought so hard in the Struggle...but when we came to democracy they just left us behind. We've been punished for political reasons...We're calling on the president of South Africa and the business community that they must sit back and observe that they have left the coloured community outside," said committee coordinator Arthur Williams.
Coloured communities have complained over the years that they have been ignored by the government and there is no economic development in their communities. Recent protests took place in Westbury where residents took to the streets to protest against gangs in their neighbourhood. The violent protests forced police minister Bheki Cele to deploy the Tactical Response Unit in the area.
The Gauteng Shutdown Coordinating Committee represents different communities in the province who feel marginalised by the ANC-led government.