Coloureds crying out for fairness
Instead of apologising for ignoring coloureds in Kimberley, Westbury and Eldorado Park, the South African Police Service is pouring more fuel onto the fire in these ghettoes.
The ANC government has never built RDP houses in coloured areas.
Apartheid has divided us. The ANC government is also coming with its own apartheid of distancing itself from the damage caused by the apartheid boers.
There is hardly a single coloured leader in the ANC who we can say represent coloureds nationally.
It's not my intention to walk in the footsteps of apartheid, but people feel free when there is someone of their colour who stands for them.
If black people were a minority like coloureds, we would have appreciated to be led by black leaders.
Let us please not pretend as if our country has been free for 100 years.
SA is still dominated by people like Nhlanhla Nene, an opportunist of the first order.
He recently confessed to have accepted invitations from the Gupta gang of brothers. The only apology that will be accepted from Nene is resignation. Many other leaders are yet to be exposed.
There are more black foreigners who own RDP houses than local people because of the ANC's current corruption. Many Ethiopians and Somalis own spaza shops; more than black and coloured South Africans.
What I am saying is reality and I am not sparking off xenophobic violence. This is the reality that every Tom, Dick and Harry should be aware of.
Pull out Amaberete (SAPS's tactical response team) and solve the Kimberley, Eldorado Park and Westbury situations without police interference. If you don't, you risk earning the ire of coloureds all over SA.
Ben 'NT' Lekalake
Soweto