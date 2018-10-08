Coloureds crying out for fairness

Instead of apologising for ignoring coloureds in Kimberley, Westbury and Eldorado Park, the South African Police Service is pouring more fuel onto the fire in these ghettoes.

The ANC government has never built RDP houses in coloured areas.

Apartheid has divided us. The ANC government is also coming with its own apartheid of distancing itself from the damage caused by the apartheid boers.

There is hardly a single coloured leader in the ANC who we can say represent coloureds nationally.

It's not my intention to walk in the footsteps of apartheid, but people feel free when there is someone of their colour who stands for them.

If black people were a minority like coloureds, we would have appreciated to be led by black leaders.

Let us please not pretend as if our country has been free for 100 years.

SA is still dominated by people like Nhlanhla Nene, an opportunist of the first order.