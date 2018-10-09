President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern about violent crime in many parts of the country‚ while welcoming communities that speak out and take to the streets to declare that they will not be terrorised into silence by criminals.

Delivering the 8th annual Desmond Tutu International Lecture in Cape Town‚ Ramaphosa said this was an issue that called for communities to come together. He urged religious‚ political and social formations‚ and the police‚ to work jointly to end the bloodshed‚ the tears and the economic hardship that visit every family that lost a loved one.

“We must do more to reverse the impact of apartheid urban spatial design on our social fabric. We also have to re-centre our moral compass and ask ourselves as individuals and families what we can do to improve our own lives and the lives of others in our communities‚” he said.

Ramaphosa commended communities that had taken action against social problems such as teenage pregnancy‚ substance abuse‚ domestic violence‚ gangsterism and organised crime.