I’ve buried so many victims here, bishop says as Amabherete besiege Westbury

The officers, who also include those from the National Intervention Unit (NIU), will be deployed in Westbury to quell the drug-related crimes.

Adams also spoke about his displeasure of burying people he has grown up with or have known throughout the years.

"It takes an emotional toll. It traumatises families because in most instances their relatives were not even part of any gangs. They just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

Adams also said he has provided counselling sessions to families of the deceased to ensure that they come to terms with the deaths of their loved ones.

"It's difficult to have to conduct funeral services of people you know. You see the pain in the eyes of their children and parents and can't imagine what they are going through," Adams said.

"I hope this [police deployment] will go a long way in rooting out the drug dealing and senseless murders in this community."