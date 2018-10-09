A suspected drug dealer was arrested on Monday night in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ after absconding bail in December last year.

Police spokesperson captain Kay Makhubele said officers received a tip-off about the man’s whereabouts.

“Upon arrival‚ members found that the suspect had gone out and waited for him. After surveillance on the address‚ the said suspect arrived and he was pointed out as he arrived at the gate.”

Makhubele said the suspect previously appeared in court under the pseudonym Richard Brown.

“With the help of information from the members of Westbury community‚ he was arrested and his correct name verified.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Sophiatown magistrate’s court soon.

Drugs‚ drug-dealing and gangsterism have come under the spotlight in Westbury in recent weeks as protests erupted after local resident Heather Petersen was killed by a stray bullet in a shootout between apparent rival drug pedlars. Hundreds have vented their anger‚ including taking part in protests‚ which turned violent. Police minister Bheki Cele twice visited the community.

The Sunday Times reported that Petersen had accompanied her 10-year-old niece to fetch a school report. On their way home‚ they were caught in the crossfire. Petersen was killed and the niece slightly wounded in a leg.